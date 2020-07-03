Second Earthquake in 24 Hours Shakes South Flank of Kīlauea Volcano

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred on the South flank of Kīlauea Volcano at 2:18 p.m. Friday.

It was the second quake registering above 4.0 on the Richter Scale located in that area of Kīlauea Volcano within the last 24 hours. The first was recorded just after 11:20 p.m. Thursday evening and was initially reported as a 4.6-magnitude event, though it was later upgraded to a 4.7-magnitude earthquake.

The event was recorded roughly eight miles south of Fern Forest at a depth of 3.9 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that Friday’s earthquake, like Thursday’s, was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Big Island.

As with all earthquakes, there is the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of gas, water, and electricity.