Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Rocks Kīlauea’s South Flank

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude-4.6 earthquake on the South flank of Kīlauea Volcano a little after 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was too small to cause a tsunami for the Big Island or the state of Hawai‘i.

Based on the USGS report, the earthquake occurred 15 miles south of Fern Forest at a depth of 4.3 miles. The USGS Did You Feel It? survey, which gathers information to help geologists assess the scope and damage of an earthquake, can be filled out by clicking here.

As with all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages, especially to utility connections of gas, water, and electricity.