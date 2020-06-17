HFD to Search 1 More Day for Woman Who Disappeared Offshore of Old As

Search at Old Kona Airport Park for Clare Maney continued on Tuesday. (PC: Benjamin Agdeppa)

Authorities found one fin in their search for a woman who disappeared offshore of Old Kona Airport Park.

Hawai‘i Fire Department will continue its search for Clare Maney today. Battalion Chief Michael Grace said dive teams, boats, Chopper 2 as well as ground crews will be out scouring the shoreline and North Kona waters.

The US Coast Guard assisted in the search for Maney, but pulled their assets off the operation Tuesday.

HFD received the initial report of a missing person at approximately 2:58 p.m. on Monday. Maney was last seen on Sunday. According to fire officials, a surveillance camera at about 9 a.m. captured her walking the shoreline with dive fins.

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Assistant Chief Robert Wagner said reports of Maney are consistent that she entered the water alone.

Maney is the fourth person to have disappeared off Hawai‘i Island’s shores.

Malcolm Davis, 20, was freediving off Mahukona State Park last week when he disappeared. The search continued till June 12 and has been suspended.

A Captain Cook man was found submerged in South Kona waters near Pu‘uhonua Road on June 9. He has since died.

Additionally, HFD was called to search for 47-year-old Mark Lowery who disappeared two and a half miles northeast of Punalu‘u Beach.

Lowery was on a camping trip with seven friends. When they went to bed for the night, Lowery reportedly stayed up to go fishing. At 5 a.m., Saturday morning, the friends woke up and realized Lowery was missing.

The US Coast Guard assisted in all of these searches.

Grace and Wagner agreed the number of rescue operations is a lot.

“It is unusual to have this many in a week,” Grace said.

The battalion chief said there have been no advisories or warnings for waters surrounding West Hawai‘i. Currents and conditions have been standard.

Benjamin Agdeppa