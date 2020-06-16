HFD Searches for Another Missing Person Off Hawai‘i Island’s Shores

The search for a missing woman offshore of Old Kona Airport Park picked up again today at sunrise.

The woman, identified as Clare Maney by Hawai‘i Police Department, was last seen on Sunday. According to Hawai‘i Fire Department, a surveillance camera at about 9 a.m. captured her walking the shoreline with dive fins.

HFD received the initial report of a missing person at approximately 2:58 p.m. on Monday.

Rescue crews arrived on scene and conducted dive operations to search for Maney. Chooper 2 performed aerial searches of the shoreline and up to a quarter-mile offshore, yielding no results.

SPONSORED VIDEO

This is the fourth time HFD has responded to the shoreline for a missing person within a week.

Malcolm Davis, 20, was freediving off Mahukona State Park a week ago when he disappeared. The search continued throughout the week and has been suspended.

A Captain Cook man was found submerged in South Kona waters near Pu‘uhonua Road on June 9. He has since died.

Additionally, HFD was called to search for 47-year-old Mark Lowery who disappeared two and a half miles northeast of Punalu‘u Beach.

Lowery was on a camping trip with seven friends. When they went to bed for the night, Lowery reportedly stayed up to go fishing. At 5 a.m., Saturday morning, the friends woke up and realized Lowery was missing.

The US Coast Guard assisted in all of these searches.