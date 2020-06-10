Missing Fisherman Found Submerged in South Kona Waters

By Tiffany DeMasters
June 10, 2020, 8:30 AM HST (Updated June 10, 2020, 8:37 AM)
A missing fisherman reported missing from the South Kona shoreline by Pu‘uhonua Road was found with no signs of life.

The 52-year-old Captain Cook man, who was found submerged about eight to 10 feet underwater, was later reported deceased, Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Assistant Chief Robert Wagner confirmed.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received a report of the missing fisherman at 11 p.m. who was last seen in the water floating facedown. Upon arrival, crews made contact with the reporting party who guided them to the fisherman’s last known location along the shoreline.

HFD personnel began a shoreline search. Chopper 2 was unable to reach the location due to weather. US Coast Guard arrived on scene to provide aerial support. A rescue boat initiated a shoreline search and the victim was located with no signs of life.

