Missing Eden Roc Woman Found

An Eden Roc woman reported missing Wednesday afternoon has been found.

According to Hawaii Police Department, 32-year-old Chevy Soares was located by a police detective just before 11 a.m. on Thursday at a residence in Pāhoa. She was found in good health.

Police would like to thank members of the public who assisted in providing police with information and leads during the time Soares was missing. Information from the public often leads to the expeditious and successful conclusion of these types of cases.