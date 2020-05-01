Captain Cook Shooting Victim ID’d as Suspect’s Son

Hawai‘i Police have identified the Captain Cook shooting victim as the suspect’s son, 45-year-old Joshua Bonham.

James Bonham, 66, was charged with second-degree murder and granted supervised release by District Court Judge Margaret Masunaga during his initial court appearance Friday morning.

“An autopsy was conducted and determined that (Joshua) Bonham died as a result of a gunshot wound to the back, and the manner of death was a homicide,” police confirmed.

James Bonham was arrested on April 28 after Kona patrol officers were called to a shooting on the 83-5000 block of Middle Ke‘ei Road in Captain Cook. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 45-year-old man, later identified as Joshua Bonham, who had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Aron Tomota at 808-326-4646 ext. 262 or [email protected]