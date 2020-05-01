Man Accused of Second-Degree Murder Granted Supervised Release

By Tiffany DeMasters
May 1, 2020, 11:54 AM HST (Updated May 1, 2020, 11:54 AM)
×

A man charged with second-degree murder was granted supervised release during his initial appearance in Kona District Court.

James Bonham, 66, was taken into custody. on April 28 following a shooting incident in Captain Cook that left a 45-year-old man dead. Bonham was officially charged on April 30 and was held on $50,000 bail.

During the 66-year-old’s initial court appearance today, District Court Judge Margaret Masunaga granted supervised release over the prosecutor’s objection. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 30.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 5 )
View Comments