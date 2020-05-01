Man Accused of Second-Degree Murder Granted Supervised Release

A man charged with second-degree murder was granted supervised release during his initial appearance in Kona District Court.

James Bonham, 66, was taken into custody. on April 28 following a shooting incident in Captain Cook that left a 45-year-old man dead. Bonham was officially charged on April 30 and was held on $50,000 bail.

During the 66-year-old’s initial court appearance today, District Court Judge Margaret Masunaga granted supervised release over the prosecutor’s objection. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 30.