O‘ahu Extends Mandatory Lockdown Through May

Honolulu County Mayor Kirk Caldwell will extend O‘ahu’s shelter-in-place order through May 31, he announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The order will be modified to impose fewer restrictions, as Honolulu residents will be expected to keep their distance until June. For instance, parks will open for exercise only beginning April 25.

Gov. David Ige has not issued an extension of stay-at-home and travel quarantine orders statewide, though he would not commit Monday to lift the orders as scheduled on April 30.

Caldwell’s decision makes it appear all the more likely the entire state will be on extended lockdown, as state officials said Monday that contact-tracing and declining case totals are not yet where they need to be for life to begin returning to normal across the islands.

As of Tuesday, 586 cases of COVID-19 had been reported across Hawai‘i. The case counts have been six, four and two on consecutive days, the most recent tally having been released on Tuesday at noon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.