Hawai‘i Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths Overnight

The state of Hawai‘i reported two new cases of COVID-19 overnight, as a downward trend in positive test results continues. The statewide total now stands at 586.

Two male patients died Monday evening as a result of the virus, one on O‘ahu and the other on Maui. Both men were 65-years-old or older, one had underlying health conditions. The man who died on Maui was part of the case cluster at Maui Memorial Medical Center, state officials confirmed Tuesday morning.

The county-by-county numbers of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday are as follows:

Honolulu: 385

Maui: 110

Hawai‘i: 64

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 6

The total number of people currently hospitalized as a result of the virus stands at 56. Thus far, 437 patients have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Department of Health’s positive COVID-19 case tally of two on Tuesday follows a Monday total of four cases and a Sunday total of six. According to the state and Hawai‘i County Civil Defense, there were no new cases of coronavirus reported on the Big Island overnight.