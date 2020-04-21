Two Die Overnight From COVID-19, Statewide Death Toll Climbs to 12

Two more people have died in Hawai‘i due to coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 12. Both deaths occurred Monday evening, according to the state’s Joint Information Center.

Deaths occurred on O‘ahu and on Maui and both are men, 65-years-old, or older. On O‘ahu, the man had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized in late March. After getting better, he had been discharged, but his health subsequently declined and he passed away at home yesterday, the state said in a press release.

On Maui, the man who passed also had underlying health conditions. He had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center (MMMC) since late last year. This person’s death is considered related to the MMMC cluster, the Task Force said, which as of yesterday had 36 staff and 20 patients under investigation as potentially associated with the cluster.

“We are saddened by these additional deaths and the toll the pandemic is taking on the families and friends of those affected,” said Gov. Ige. “This is a serious disease especially for those with pre-existing health conditions and older adults. It is critical that we all comply with the stay at home order, practice social distancing, and continue to wear a mask whenever we go out to protect others.”