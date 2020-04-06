County Reports 20 of 25 Big Island COVID-19 Patients Have Recovered

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported that as of Monday morning, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Big Island stands at 25.

Thus far, no one has been hospitalized on the Big Island as a result of coronavirus. Twenty of the 25 infected patients have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. The remaining 5 are quarantined at home and are being monitored by the state Department of Health (DOH).

DOH reported that as of noon Sunday there were 22 confirmed cases of the virus on the Big Island and 371 across the state. A total of four people in Hawai‘i had died as a result of COVID-19 infection. New numbers will be released by the state at around noon Monday.

More than 13,500 had been tested statewide. It’s unclear how many of those tests had returned results, though DOH Director Bruce Anderson said last week that turnaround times were expected to be roughly one day as private labs had established more efficient testing policies and were more equipped to handle the testing load.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people avoid grocery stores and pharmacies as much as possible over the next two weeks, as the virus is expected to surge toward its peak nationally during that time.