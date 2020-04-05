Hawai‘i COVID-19 Total Jumps to 371, as 20 New Cases Confirmed

By Big Island Now
April 5, 2020, 12:03 PM HST (Updated April 5, 2020, 12:11 PM)
Coronavirus Case Map as of April 4, 2020. PC: Hawaii Department of Health

Hawai‘i reported 20 new COVID-19 infections overnight, bringing the statewide total of confirmed cases to 371.

The newest report on the state Department of Health website didn’t specify how many new cases each county acquired over the previous 24 hours.

The 20 new cases of COVID-19 are all adults, according to a state press release. Maui’s mayor announced a second case on Moloka‘i Saturday night and both of those cases are reflected in the Maui County numbers below.

Eleven of the newly reported cases are travel-associated, two are community-related and seven are pending further investigation.

DOH reports the number of travel-related cases is dropping and of greater concern are community-associated cases. Kaua‘i continues to have only travel-associated cases and Lānaʻi, counted as part of Maui County, continues to have no reported cases.

A total of 21 people statewide have required hospitalization due to coronavirus infection. Four people have died.

The state has classified 85 patients as recovered, having released them from isolation, as of noon Sunday, April 5.

HAWAI‘I COVID-19 COUNTS AS OF 12 NOON, APRIL 5, 2020

County of DiagnosisNew CasesReported since

2/28/2020

(including new cases)

Total Released from Isolation
Honolulu

15

281

63

Hawai‘i

0

22

7

Maui++

5

43

11

Kaua‘i

1

16

4

Residents Diagnosed outside HI

0

2

 

Unknown**

-1

7

 

Total

20

371

85

    
Deaths

0

4

 

++Includes two positive cases on Moloka‘i. 

*“Refers to positive cases that have an unknown county of diagnosis at the time of this report. As more information becomes available for these cases, they are assigned to the proper County of Diagnosis. A negative number indicates the number of previously unknown cases that have now been assigned to a county.

The state is now also keeping track of testing done across all islands.

LABORATORY TESTING DATA

Total Number of Individuals Tested

by Clinical and State Laboratories

Positive

Negative

13,536

369

13,155

