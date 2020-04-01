DOH Confirms 34 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

The Hawai‘i Department of Health confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, as community spread begins to slowly become more prevalent throughout the islands.

Total cases now confirmed in the state total 258. O‘ahu is home to 25 of the new cases, three were attributed to the Big Island and one was identified on Maui. The locations of five of the cases remain pending, according to the state.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

Honolulu: 182 (25)

Maui: 26 (1)

Hawai‘i: 18 (3)

Kaua‘i: 12 (0)

Pending: 18 (5)

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 2 (0)

Thus far, 15 of the 258 people infected with the coronavirus have been hospitalized, including two over the last 24 hours. To date, there has been one death in Hawai‘i. That patient was an elderly male resident of O‘ahu who also suffered from several other ailments, DOH said.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 21 cases of coronavirus confirmed on the Big Island Wednesday morning, with 11 of those patients classified as recovered. No hospitalizations have been required due to the infection in Hawai‘i County.

The county’s numbers for the Big Island are slightly different from those offered by the state. The discrepancy could potentially be found in cases the location of which the state currently considers pending.