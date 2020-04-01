Big Island COVID-19 Cases Climb Above 20

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island climbed significantly overnight, but so did the number of recovered individuals.

According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense, a total of 21 people have now tested positive for coronavirus on the Big Island. Eleven of those individuals are considered recovered.

The remaining 10 are quarantined at home under monitoring by the state Department of Health. As of Wednesday, no patients on Hawai‘i Island had required coronavirus-related hospitalization, the report said.

Civil Defense published its report a little before 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Hawai‘i Department of Health numbers for the Big Island stood at 15 Tuesday, two fewer than Hawai‘i County was reporting. DOH will update its statewide numbers around noon Wednesday, though its tally could contain slight discrepancies with Civil Defense’s report where the Big Island is concerned.

Effective April 1, Gov. David Ige’s new interisland travel policy is in effect. The public is being asked to follow certain travel policies to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

All people traveling between any of the islands are subject to a 14-day, mandatory self-quarantine. Exceptions are authorized for persons planning only short-term stays for medical or health care.

Those involved in maintaining critical infrastructure functions are also exempt. All travelers must adhere to social distancing and wear a protective face mask.

Call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031 for any clarification on these matters.