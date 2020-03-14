Maui County Officials Confirm 6th COVID-19 Case in Hawai‘i

Hours after health officials confirmed a fifth COVID-19 case in Hawai‘i, Maui County officials announced a presumptive positive test for the virus for one person previously under investigation.

The female visitor is currently in isolation and continues to be monitored by the Hawai‘i State Department of Health.

Gov. David Ige will be hosting a press conference on March 15 at 1 p.m., which will be streamed online on the DOH’s Facebook page.

During a press conference on Saturday morning, Ige announced two Kaua‘i cases, a couple visiting Hawai‘i from Indiana, traveled between multiple islands. Later this evening, health officials confirmed a fifth case on O‘ahu.