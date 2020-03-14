Fifth Case of COVID-19 Confirmed on O‘ahu

There are now five individuals in Hawai‘i who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped 150% Saturday, as state officials announced earlier in the day that two people on Kaua‘i, a man and a woman, had tested positive. The third case was announced Saturday evening by Honolulu officials, according to multiple news reports out of O‘ahu.

Gov. David Ige will hold a press conference Sunday to provide more details about the fifth case, reports said.

The two Kaua‘i cases, a couple visiting Hawai‘i from Indiana, traveled between multiple islands. They were referred to as Case A and Case B by state officials Saturday.

According to state officials, Case A and Case B arrived in Maui on March 2. Case A first developed a fever, cough and shortness of breath and went to urgent care on March 4. The individual was given a rapid flu test, which tested negative.

Also on March 4, Case B started feeling ill. On March 7, case B was seen at an urgent care facility. Both individuals flew to Kaua‘i on Hawaiian Airlines. On March 9, Case A was seen at urgent care and prescribed antibiotics.

On March 12, both individuals went to Wilcox Medical Center where they informed health care workers they had close contact with someone infected with COVID-19. Samples were taken and tested positive for the virus at the state lab.

Gov. David Ige said the couple doesn’t need hospitalization as they’ve improved. However, they remain at an isolation facility established on Kaua‘i.

While visiting Kaua‘i, the couple stayed in a room at the Marriott Resort located in Lihue.

Ige said the state is also are aware of three health care workers who were not wearing appropriate protective equipment while treating the couple. Those people are now in self-isolation.