Couple Visiting Kaua‘i Test Presumptive Positive for COVID-19

A man and woman are currently in isolation on Kaua‘i after presumptive positive testing for COVID-19.

The couple had fallen ill shortly after their arrival from the mainland. They are now the third and fourth presumptive positive cases in the state.

According to state officials, Case A and Case B arrived in Maui on March 2. Case A first developed a fever, cough and shortness of breath and went to an urgent care on March 4. The individual was given a rapid flu test, which tested negative.

Also on March 4, Case B starting feeling ill. On March 7, case B was seen at an urgent care facility. Both individuals flew to Kaua‘i on Hawaiian Airlines. On March 9, Case A was seen at an urgent care and prescribed antibiotics.

On March 12, both individuals went to Wilcox Medical Center where they informed health care workers they had close contact with someone infected with COVID-19. Samples were taken and tested positive for the virus at the state lab.

Gov. David Ige said the couple doesn’t need hospitalization as they’ve improved. However, they remain at an isolation facility established on Kaua‘i.

Ige said they are aware of three health care workers were not wearing appropriate protective equipment while treating the couple and are now in self isolation.

Ige said they are working with the two individuals to get a detailed itineraries and telling people, if they’ve had direct prolonged contact, they should monitor symptoms or self-isolate.

“For those who’ve had direct contact will be notified,” Ige said. “They will be tested if they develop symptoms.”

All four cases have been sent to the Centers of Disease Control for confirmation on the positive testing.