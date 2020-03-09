Rash of Violent Threats Possibly ‘Copy Cat’ Situation, HPD Says

The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking into the fourth threatening message inscribed on a Big Island public school property in recent days. The most recent came at Waikoloa Elementary School over the weekend.

HPD has opened an investigation into a written threat discovered on a restroom stall door. The threat, which was found on the afternoon of Monday, March 9, was investigated by the assigned School Resource Officer at the school and school authorities.

Police did not specifically name the specific school in a departmental press release. However, a previous threat was scrawled on the bathroom door at Waiakea Intermediate School last week.

Both the police and the school are taking measures to protect the children, and an added presence of police will be at the school, HPD said in a press release.

Assistant Chief Robert Wagner said there is a good chance that four instances in roughly one week’s time indicate a “copy cat” situation. He added that “getting attention” is likely part of the motive of the suspect(s).

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Officer Anson Caceres of the Community Policing Section at 808-961-8849.

Both Waiakea and Hilo Intermediate Schools have a uniformed School Resource Officer assigned to each school responsible for assisting the school with issues when they arise, in addition to instructing DARE Classes for students.