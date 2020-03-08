Police Investigate Shooting Threat Spray-Painted on Elementary School

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who spraypainted a shooting threat on the walls of Waikoloa Elementary School.

On the morning Sunday, March 8, South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a report of graffiti spray-painted on various walls at the school. Some of the contents of the graffiti included a shooting threat on Monday, March 9.

After reviewing video surveillance footage, the images of at least two individuals, both of whom are wearing clothing that conceals their identities, are captured on the school campus on March 8 at approximately 2:20 a.m. The image of one of the suspects is attached and the department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the responsible individuals.

School administrators were apprised of the graffiti’s contents and they advised that school on Monday will continue as scheduled. There will be an increase of police personnel at the school to ensure the safety of students and staff.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Threats such as these are taken seriously and prosecution to the fullest extent possible will be sought against those responsible for such actions, police said.

Police ask anyone who can identify the responsible individuals or who has information about this investigation, report number 20-019592, to contact Officer Dwayne Sluss at 808-887-3080, or Dispatch at 808-935-3311.