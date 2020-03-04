School Shooting Threat Scrawled on Bathroom Wall

Police are investigating a message threatening a school shooting written on a bathroom wall at Waiakea High School.

The Hawai‘i Police Department responded to a report about the message Wednesday after school authorities found it at approximately 1:50 p.m. The message reportedly indicated the shooting would occur on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Police say no one was directly mentioned in the threat, which remains very broad in scope.

The message was hidden behind the stall door and scribed on the stall wall. It is not determined when the message was written.

Police are taking the threat seriously, as is the school and certain measures for Thursday will be in place to prevent any trouble.

Currently, there are no suspects, police said. The school has no plans to close tomorrow and parents should expect an increased police presence at the school with the goal of keeping children safe.

Any threat made toward any school, person or entity is taken seriously and the police caution that these kinds of messages are unacceptable and bring with them the potential to be prosecuted under state and federal laws.

Social media sites are already publishing this incident, which makes it more concerning to law enforcement and the school.

“All social media does in these circumstances is bring popularity to the message, which should be discouraged, since it threatens our children at the school,” said South Hilo Patrol Captain Kenneth Quiocho. “The school should be a safe environment for our keiki, but people like this threaten that environment and we will not stand for that”.

Police are asking anyone with information on this matter to call police or CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300 where the caller can remain anonymous.

The matter remains under investigation by police and school authorities.