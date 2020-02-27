Wind Advisory in Effect for Big Island

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

IND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SEVERAL PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY

What: Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph.

Affected Areas: Portions of the Big Island where winds are enhanced by terrain, mainly across leeward areas of the Kohala Districts, the western parts of the Humu‘ula Saddle, near South Point and

downslope areas in the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

When: This advisory may need to be extended into Friday and possibly expanded during the weekend.

Impacts: Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages. Motorists should use extra caution.