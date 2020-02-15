Nominees for 3rd Circuit Court Judge Sent to Governor

The Judicial Selection Commission announced a list of nominees for the judicial vacancy of a 3rd Circuit Court judge. The judicial office has been vacant since the retirement of Circuit Judge Greg K. Nakamura in November 2019.

Under the Constitution of the State of Hawai‘i, “The governor, with the consent of the senate, shall fill a vacancy in the office of the chief justice, supreme court, intermediate appellate court and circuit courts, by appointing a person from a list of not less than four, and not more than six, nominees for the vacancy, presented to the governor by the judicial selection commission.”

The list of nominees selected by the Commission to fill the vacancy are listed below:

Jeffrey A. Hawk

William B. Heflin

Peter K. Kubota

Jeffrey W. S. Ng

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Governor has 30 days from his receipt of the list today to make his appointment.

Nakamura was chief judge for the 3rd Circuit Court. Circuit Court Judge Melvin Fujino was appointed as interim chief judge.