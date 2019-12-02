Judge Nakamura Retires; Fujino Named Interim Chief Judge

Third Circuit Court Chief Judge Greg Nakamura has retired after 29 years on the bench. Judge Melvin Fujino was designated as interim chief judge until the position is filled.

Nakamura was chief judge for two years following the retirement of former Chief Judge Ronald Ibarra. Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald will name a permanent replacement. It is unknown when that position will be filled at this time.

Fujino took up the responsibilities of chief judge on Nov. 29. As interim chief judge, Fujino will oversee court divisions (criminal, civil, family and traffic) within 3rd Circuit Court.

Fujino is also designated as interim administrative judge and interim senior judge for family court.