DWS to Conduct Hydrant Flow Tests in Hilo, Puna

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Kino’ole Street and Hualālai Street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

The affected area includes customers in South Hilo from Wailoa Street to Kūkūau Street and Ululani Street to Kīlauea Avenue including any side roads and lanes.

The Department of Water Supply will also be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on Old Volcano Road between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

The affected area in Puna will include customers along Old Volcano Road from Pili Mua Street to Kea‘au Loop including all side roads and lanes.

Those in the impacted areas may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the tests. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Should any member of the public experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, call Mr. Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor at 808-961-8790.