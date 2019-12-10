UH Searches for New Astronomy Director

The search has officially begun to find the next director for the Institute for Astronomy at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

The Search Advisory Committee was previously announced, and now the official job announcement has been posted at the search website.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Randall Holcombe, director of the UH Cancer Center, and Newton Chu, director, Torkildson, Katz, Hetherington, Harris and Knorek (Hawaiʻi Island office), are chairing the search advisory committee. Members include chairs, faculty, staff and students from several UH Mānoa units, as well as representatives from the Kualiʻi Council, alumni and the community.

The committee will recommend finalists to UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno, who then will recommend an appointee to UH President David Lassner.

Review of applications is expected to begin in late January 2020 and will continue until the position is filled.