Motorcyclist Dies After North Hilo Crash

Vincent L. Pereira Jr., 49, of Mountain View, has died following injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The crash occurred the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 16 on Highway 19 near the 26-mile marker in Laupahoehoe.

Pereira was the third person to die on Hawai‘i Island roadways within the last week. Nicholas Ashton Catlett fell off the back of a pickup truck on Manawalea Street Thursday, Nov. 14 and succumbed Friday to head injuries sustained during the incident.

Cassandra Ellis was killed when her vehicle was struck head-on in a collision that took place on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway Sunday, Nov. 10.

Responding to a 3:41 p.m. call, police determined that Pereira was operating a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Highway 19 when he crossed over the double solid yellow line and struck a guard rail.

Pereira sustained critical injuries from the collision and was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead Saturday at 6:47 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Officer Jared Cabatu at 808-961-2339.

This is the 20th traffic fatality this year compared to 27 at this time last year.