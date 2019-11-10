1 Woman Dead after Head-On Collision on Queen K

A woman is dead after a head-on collision this afternoon on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.

Hawai‘i County Police were dispatched to the crash at approximately 2:10 p.m. near mile marker 90. Upon arrival, officers learned a Jeep Renegade, traveling south, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda Pilot traveling north.

The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Three other female occupants in the Honda were taken to Kona Community Hospital. Police say their injuries were unknown as of 7:30 p.m.

The driver of the jeep, a 25-year-old man, suffered unknown types of injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Area II’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash. The road was closed for more than six hours on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway northbound at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport intersection and Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway southbound at the Waikoloa Road Intersection.

Police sent out a text alert at approximately 8:27 p.m. indicating the road had reopened.