Man Dies in Fatal Crash Less Than Week After Queen K Collision

A Kailua-Kona man injured in a car crash Thursday, succumbed to his injuries and died this morning, police confirmed this afternoon.

This crash comes less than week after a collision on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway claimed the life of Cassandra Lynn Ellis and injured two teen girls.

Hawai‘i County Police responded to Nov. 14’s incident on Manawalea Street at approximately 9:58 a.m. and found that Nicholas Ashton Catlett had slipped off the bumper of a Mazda pickup truck, driven by a 55-year-old Kailua-Kona woman, while holding a mattress tied down to the camper shell.

Catlett reportedly lost his grip and fell onto the roadway striking his head. He was taken to Kona Community Hospital initially listed in critical condition. He died of his injuries 24 hours later.

“Police do not believe that speed is a factor in the accident,” officials say. “An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.”

Per normal protocol Tthe Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Kimo Keli‘ipaakaua at 808-326-4646, ext. 229.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo. This is the 19th traffic fatality this year compared to 27 at this time last year.