Downed Utility Pole Closes Ka’u Road

By Big Island Now
October 10, 2019, 7:25 AM HST (Updated October 10, 2019, 7:25 AM)
×

Kama’oa Road in Ka’u is closed at the Lewalani Street intersection due to a downed utility pole across the roadway.

The Hawai‘i County Police Department sent a push alert at 7:59 p.m. on Wednesday to inform the public about the closure. A HELCO crew was dispatched to the area to make repairs.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The road was closed overnight and is expected to remain closed throughout Today.

Use South Point Road as a detour to get to and from the Discovery Harbour Subdivision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments