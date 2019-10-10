Downed Utility Pole Closes Ka’u Road

Downed Utility Pole Closes Ka’u RoadOctober 10, 2019, 7:25 AM HST (Updated October 10, 2019, 7:25 AM)
Kama’oa Road in Ka’u is closed at the Lewalani Street intersection due to a downed utility pole across the roadway.
The Hawai‘i County Police Department sent a push alert at 7:59 p.m. on Wednesday to inform the public about the closure. A HELCO crew was dispatched to the area to make repairs.
The road was closed overnight and is expected to remain closed throughout Today.
Use South Point Road as a detour to get to and from the Discovery Harbour Subdivision.