Victims in 3-Car Crash in Stable Condition

All drivers and occupants involved in a three-car crash in Kainaliu are in stable condition, according to Hawai‘i County Police Department.

The collision occurred on Oct. 7 at about 4:56 p.m. Kona patrol officers responded to the incident on Highway 11 near mile marker 113. During the course of their investigation, they learned the driver of a Kia Soul sedan, traveling north, crossed the center line and collided with two vehicles traveling south, said Hawai‘i Police Sgt. Eric Reyes.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawai‘i County Fire Department also responded to treat those on scene. Five children and four adults were taken to Kona Community Hospital by ambulance. Reyes said those involved in the crash were in stable condition.

Traffic on the highway was hampered for hours as crews worked to clear the crash. Reyes thanked the community for their patience during the temporary road closure as the vehicles were towed.