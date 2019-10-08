9 People Taken to Hospital After 3-Car Crash

9 People Taken to Hospital After 3-Car CrashOctober 8, 2019, 12:24 PM HST (Updated October 8, 2019, 12:38 PM)
‹
›×
Nine people were taken to Kona Community Hospital after three-car crash in Kainaliu Monday night.
Five children: a 3-year-old boy; two 5-year-olds, one male the other female; and an 8-year-old girl were transported by ambulance. Four adults were also taken to the hospital: a 35-year-old woman; a 37-year-old female; and two 34-year-olds, one a man the other a woman.
Traffic on Highway 11 was hampered for hours. This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.