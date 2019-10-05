Public Invited to Discuss Eruption Recovery in Pahoa

The public is invited to a Kīlauea Recovery SpeakOut today, Oct. 5, in Pāhoa.

Hawai‘i County has been working with the Puna community to rebuild after the 2018 eruption destroyed roads and hundreds of homes. Today’s event focuses on Phase III of Kīlauea eruption recovery by identifying recovery strategies and actions.

This event will include a report back about ongoing recovery engagement efforts and interactive activities related to the recovery strategies and decisions.

The SpeakOut is currently underway at Pāhoa High School cafeteria. It lasts until 3 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawai‘i County has created a dedicated website to share information about long-term recovery plans, which is intended to provide timely and accurate information to stakeholders about the county’s and its community partners’ ongoing efforts to support recovery, as well as resources and information to build future resilience.

For more information, visit https://recovery.hawaiicounty.gov/home-recovery.