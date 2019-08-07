Maunakea Observatories: Groundbreaking Results From Event Horizon Telescope

An astronomy talk story about the groundbreaking results from the Event Horizon Telescope and the pioneering role Maukea Observatories played in this nearly-impossible experiment is set for Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at the Kahilu Theater in Waimea.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. for PŌWEHI – Hawaii and the Event Horizon Telescope.

Discussion will also explore the way in which Hawaiian language and culture are enriching astronomy with a bridge to a new, yet old, understanding of the cosmos.

Panelists will include Geoffrey Bower from the Event Horizon Telescope Group, Jessica Dempsey from East Asian Observatory, Larry Kimura from the College of Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo and Doug Simons from Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope.

To RSVP, click here or call (808) 885-7887

Contact Outreach Coordinator Shelly Pelfrey at [email protected] or go online for more information.

The Kahilu Theatre is located at 67-1186 Lindsey Road in Kamuela (Waimea).