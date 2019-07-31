Hawai‘i Island Beach & Road Closures

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense issued several closures on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 4:30 p.m., in a press release sent out shortly after 5 p.m. The message was sent in response to threats posed by Hurricane Erick, now downgraded to a category 2 hurricane.

Erick was located 451 miles southeast Hilo at roughly 5 p.m. Wednesday, and is moving west at 14 miles per hour with sustained winds of 115 miles per hour. Erick is slowly weakening as it moves south of Hawai‘i Island.

Central Pacific Hurricane Center has issued a High Surf Warning for east and south facing shores of Hawai‘i Island due to increasing surf tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is forecast for the east and south districts of Hawai‘i Island for Thursday.

According to the release, the following public safety measures and recommendations are now in effect:

Whittington and Punalu‘u Beach parks closed at noon Wednesday. All camping permits and pavilion rentals for these parks are cancelled through the weekend.

South Point Road closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Only residents of South Point Road will have access until further notice.

The Bayfront Parking lot will be closed Thursday morning, Aug. 1, unit further notice. The Hele-On buses will pick-up passengers behind the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. Park between the Butler Buildings and Wong Stadium.

Secure canopy tents and loose items on your property by Thursday.

For a weather impacts map of the Big Island, click here.

Check Big Island Now for updates and changes in conditions.