High Surf Advisory For Big Island

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND

At 3:42 PM HST on Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a high surf warning for east facing shores of Hawai‘i Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

A swell generated by Hurricane Erick will bring increasing surf to east facing shores of the Big Island overnight. Expect surf to rise overnight exceeding advisory levels by daybreak, with warning level surf expected through the day.