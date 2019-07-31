Flood Watch In Effect For Big Island

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND

At 3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a flash flood watch for Hawai‘i Island. Deep tropical moisture will move up into the Big Island on Thursday as Tropical Cyclone Erick passes just south of the island.

Easterly winds will push this moisture up the windward slopes of the Big Island producing periods of heavy rainfall. The highest threat for flash flooding will occur along the southeast and east facing slopes of the island.