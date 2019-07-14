VIDEO: State Has ‘No Intention to Intervene’ in Lawful TMT Protests

LIVE: Gov. Ige holds a press conference about TMT, which is scheduled to break ground Monday morning, July 15. Posted by KHON2 News on Sunday, July 14, 2019

After the state of Hawai‘i announced last week that TMT will begin construction on Monday, July 15, 2019, with the aid of bolstered law enforcement resources due to safety concerns, over 150 Maunakea kiaʻi (protectors) set up camp at the base of the Maunakea Access Road on Saturday, July 13.

On Sunday, July 14, Hawaiian groups publicly announced their pledge to protect all people peacefully gathered at Puʻuhonua O Puʻuhuluhulu, the designated place of refuge.

Big Island Now contacted Gov. David Ige’s office and the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources on Sunday regarding the state’s plans and anticipated actions with regard to the Maunakea kiaʻi.

A DLNR spokesperson said the governor “respects the right to peaceful protest.”

“There is no intention to intervene in any activity as long as participants are behaving in a lawful manner on open public lands and abiding by lawful instructions from officers for safety, security and stewardship of Maunakea,” the DLNR responded.

“As construction begins, our number one priority is safety,” the DLNR stated.

There will be a gathering of cultural practitioners at Puʻuhonua O Puʻuhuluhulu at the base of Mauna a Wakea beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, for a vigil to cleanse, clear and protect Mauna a Wākea. Protocols will be conducted hourly (on the hour). For the masses who will be coming, chants will be shared and taught throughout the day. Cultural practitioners from all islands are welcomed to participate.

Today’s Maunakea vigil is scheduled to end at 6 p.m.