Native Hawaiian Group to Establish Refuge Atop Maunakea

At sunrise Saturday July 13, 2019, the Royal Order of Kamehameha I, in collaboration with and in support of the kiaʻi (protectors) of Maunakea, will designate and establish Puʻu Huluhulu at the base of Maunakea, as a puʻuhonua, or place of refuge, according to a press release from HULI.

Traditionally, during times of strife and contention, a pu‘uhonua was a place, or person, that would provide safety, refuge and protection, the hoaʻāina, the press release said.

In response to Gov. David Ige’s announcement, the extreme and excessive mobilization of Hawaiʻi county and state law enforcement agencies, the Royal Order of Kamehameha I, and the kiaʻi feel it is imperative to dedicate a puʻuhonua.

The pu’uhonua will ensure the safety of all people gathering to protect Maunakea from further desecration and destruction by the proposed Thirty Meter Telescope.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Protecting Maunakea is of the utmost importance to the kiaʻi,” explained Kahoʻokahi Kanuha of HULI. “However, our primary concern is the safety, health and wellbeing of all of people involved, whether they are kia‘i or not, in what we know will be a prolonged struggle to protect Maunakea.”

Aliʻi Sir Alika Desha, kālaimoku and chancellor of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I, stated, “We fully support the kiaʻi in protecting our sacred Crown Lands of the Hawaiian Kingdom and join with them today to establish this important puʻuhonua that will provide a safe space during this contentious time. We ask all those who care for and are committed to the safety of the people to support Pu‘uhonua o Pu‘u Huluhulu.”