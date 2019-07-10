HPD Seeks Witnesses to Manuka State Park Shooting Incident

Hawaiʻi Island police are seeking witnesses who were at Manuka State Wayside Park during a shooting incident involving a Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park tanger.

On July 5, 2019, Kaʻū patrol officers responded to a reported shooting incident involving a Law Enforcement Ranger from the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The ranger was at the Kahuku Unit of the National Park located off of Highway 11 near the 70.5 mile marker, when he observed a vehicle with a male occupant.

The vehicle had a “tampered” steering column. A check with the ranger’s dispatcher confirmed the vehicle was stolen and that Hawaiʻi Island Police were looking for the vehicle. The vehicle left the area and the ranger left the park in search of it.

The ranger reported that upon locating the stolen vehicle at Manuka State Wayside Park and conducting a traffic stop, the suspect did not comply with the ranger’s instructions to exit the vehicle. Instead, the suspect reportedly drove his vehicle in the direction of the ranger, who believed that he would be struck. The ranger fired several shots at the vehicle in an attempt to stop it. The ranger was unharmed in the incident.

Later that day, 39-year-old David Gouveia of Kailua-Kona, was located and arrested. He had sustained gunshot injuries from the incident. After conferral with Hawaiʻi County prosecutors, Gouveia was charged for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and was released pending further investigation regarding an attempted murder charge.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding this investigation are asked to contact Det. Dominic Uyetake at (808) 326-4646, ext. 228, or via email at dominic.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.