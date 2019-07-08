HPD Investigates Manuka State Park Ranger-Involved Shooting Incident

Hawaiʻi police are investigating a shooting incident involving a Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park ranger at Manuka State Park on Friday, July 5, 2019.

At about 1:15 p.m., Kaʻū patrol officers responded to a reported shooting involving a law enforcement ranger from the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The ranger, a 30-year-old male, attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at Manuka State Park. At some point, the ranger opened fire on the vehicle and the vehicle fled the area. The ranger was unharmed.

On Friday at 6:15 p.m., the suspect, 39-year-old David Gouveia of Kailua-Kona, was arrested in Kona. Gouveia was treated and released from Kona Community Hospital after sustaining minor injuries from a bullet that struck his hand and grazed his neck during the encounter with the ranger. He was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle for the stolen vehicle he was driving and his bail was set at $2,000.

He was released pending further investigations for attempted murder in the second degree.

The shooting incident occurred outside of the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dominic Uyetake at (808) 326-4646, ext. 228.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.