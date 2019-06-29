Hilo Shooting Suspect Released

Police have released the 43-year old Hilo woman who was suspected of shooting a 37-year old Hilo man earlier this week.

After conferring with prosecutors, detectives released Chanell Evangelista-Kaleiwahea on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 5:15 p.m., pending further investigation.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continue to investigate the shooting as well as possible firearms charges in connection with this incident.

The 37-year old Hilo male victim was last listed in stable condition.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.