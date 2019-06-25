HDP Arrest Shooting Suspect; Victim in Serious Condition

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning, June 25, 2019, in Hilo.

At about 1 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to an unknown disturbance in Keaukaha and located a 36-year-old Hilo man lying on the lawn fronting a residence in the 100 block of Kauhane Avenue.

Hawaiʻi Fire Department medics responded to the scene and while treating the man, they discovered that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his torso.

At about 3:40 a.m., 43-year-old Chanell Evangelista-Kaleiwahea of Hilo was arrested for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and remains in custody while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continue to investigate.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment and is listed in serious condition.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detective Kelly Moniz at (808) 961-2385 or email kelly.moniz@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.