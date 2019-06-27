Victim of Single-Vehicle Hāmākua Crash Identified

The Hawai‘i Police Department has identified the female victim in this morning’s (June 27) single-vehicle traffic crash on Highway 19 near the 48-mile marker in the Hāmākua District.

The victim is identified as 23-year-old Mackleen Victus, a resident of the Puna District. She was pronounced dead at 6 a.m. Thursday morning after being transported to Hilo Medical Center.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed or have information related to the crash to contact Traffic Enforcement Unit Officer Blayne Matsui at (808) 961-2339.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300.