Unidentified Woman Dies, 4 More Injured in Single Vehicle Crash

An unidentified female has died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash when the vehicle she was riding in ran off the road and overturned in the Hāmākua District early Thursday morning, June 27, 2019.

The crash occurred on Highway 19 near the 48-mile marker in the area of the Boy Scout Camp.

The female victim’s identity and age are pending.

On Thursday just after midnight, a 2002 Chevy Malibu was heading in the Hilo direction and traveling at a high rate of speed when it overtook another vehicle in a no-passing zone with a solid line and a bend in the road.

As an oncoming vehicle approached, the Malibu was observed to swerve back into the Hilo-bound lane to avoid a head-on collision, resulting in the driver subsequently losing control, running off the right shoulder and going airborne before impacting the ground and flipping over.

There were five female occupants in the Malibu, the victim and another female were ejected from the rear seat. Neither had been wearing a seat belt. The other ejected victim is listed in in critical condition and has been flown to Oʻahu. All of the occupants were injured and transported to the hospital.

The crash caused a four-hour closure of Highway 11, with traffic being rerouted while police investigated. It has been learned that all of the occupants work at the same Waimea Town establishment and were heading home after completing their shift for the night.

Traffic Enforcement Officers have initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and additional Negligent Injury cases against the 18-year old driver from Waimea. Police believe that speed is a factor in the crash however they do not suspect that alcohol or drugs contributed. Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Officer Blayne Matsui at (808) 961-2339.

This is the 13th traffic fatality this year compared to 15 at this time last year.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.