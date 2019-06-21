Jeramie Soares Surrenders, Arrested

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reports that 32-year-old Jeramie D. Soares, who was wanted, turned himself in at the Hilo Police Department and was subsequently arrested on June 21, 2019.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department Area II Special Enforcement Unit was actively seeking Soares, a 32-year-old who frequents Kona and South Kohala.

He was wanted for two outstanding warrant’s of arrest and an outstanding APB for theft.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.