HPD Issues APB for Jeramie Soares

The Hawaiʻi Police Department Area II Special Enforcement Unit is actively seeking Jeramie D. Soares, a 32-year-old who frequents Kona and South Kohala.

He is wanted for two outstanding warrant’s of arrest and an outstanding APB for theft.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Soares is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Officer Adam Cho or Sergeant Edwin A. Buyten of Area II Special Enforcement Unit at (808) 326-4646, ext 291.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.