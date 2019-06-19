Emergency Street Light Pole Replacement in Hilo Set for June 19

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will conduct an emergency replacement of a damaged signal light pole at the intersection of Waiānuenue Avenue and Kamehameha Avenue in downtown Hilo (between Mokupāpapa Discovery Center and Cronies Bar & Grill.)

Work will be conducted starting tonight, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 6 p.m. and is expected to be completed around or after midnight, weather and construction conditions permitting.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Waiānuenue Avenue will be closed between Kamehameha Avenue and Keawe Street while work is being completed. Road signage will alert motorists to the road closure and police officers will be stationed onsite. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at (808) 961-8341.