Another Quake Strikes Kermadec Islands

Another Quake Strikes Kermadec IslandsJune 19, 2019, 7:07 AM HST (Updated June 19, 2019, 7:07 AM)
The Kermadec Islands have been rocked by another major earthquake this week.
No tsunami threat has been recorded for New Zealand following the magnitude 6.8 earthquake which struck at 9:10 p.m. HST.
The Ministry of Civil Defense and Emergency Management in the area revised the earthquake to a magnitude of 6.5.
On Sunday, June 16, two tsunami threats were registered and cleared a short time later.
Hawai‘i County Civil Defense message for Tuesday, June 18 at 9:45 p.m.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 has occurred at approximately 9:10 pm HST in the vicinity of the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand.
PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT
910 PM HST TUE JUN 18 2019: NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI
SUBJECT – TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT
AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS
ORIGIN TIME – 0902 PM HST 18 JUN 2019
COORDINATES – 30.8 SOUTH 177.4 WEST
LOCATION – KERMADEC ISLANDS NEW ZEALAND
MAGNITUDE – 6.8 MOMENT
EVALUATION
BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA, A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.