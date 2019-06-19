Another Quake Strikes Kermadec Islands

The Kermadec Islands have been rocked by another major earthquake this week.

No tsunami threat has been recorded for New Zealand following the magnitude 6.8 earthquake which struck at 9:10 p.m. HST.

The Ministry of Civil Defense and Emergency Management in the area revised the earthquake to a magnitude of 6.5.

On Sunday, June 16, two tsunami threats were registered and cleared a short time later.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense message for Tuesday, June 18 at 9:45 p.m.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 has occurred at approximately 9:10 pm HST in the vicinity of the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand.

PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT

910 PM HST TUE JUN 18 2019: NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

SUBJECT – TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0902 PM HST 18 JUN 2019

COORDINATES – 30.8 SOUTH 177.4 WEST

LOCATION – KERMADEC ISLANDS NEW ZEALAND

MAGNITUDE – 6.8 MOMENT

EVALUATION

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA, A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.