No Tsunami Threat From 7.4-M Kermadec Islands Quake

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Tsunami Information message for Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1:45 PM

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 has occurred at approximately 12:55 PM HST in the vicinity of Kermadec Islands Region.

PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawai‘i.

ORIGIN TIME – 1255 PM HST 15 JUN 2019

COORDINATES – 31.0 SOUTH 177.4 WEST

LOCATION – KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION

MAGNITUDE – 7.4 MOMENT

SPONSORED VIDEO

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 7.4

Date-Time

15 Jun 2019 22:55:02 UTC

15 Jun 2019 10:55:02 near epicenter

15 Jun 2019 11:55:02 standard time in your timezone

Location 30.817S 178.077W

Depth 34 km

Distances

872.6 km (541.0 mi) NE of Ngunguru, New Zealand

893.0 km (553.7 mi) NE of Whangarei, New Zealand

912.8 km (565.9 mi) NNE of Whakatane, New Zealand

927.8 km (575.3 mi) NNE of Tauranga, New Zealand

938.3 km (581.8 mi) NE of North Shore, New Zealand