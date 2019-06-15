No Tsunami Threat From 7.4-M Kermadec Islands Quake

No Tsunami Threat From 7.4-M Kermadec Islands QuakeJune 15, 2019, 2:09 PM HST (Updated June 15, 2019, 8:18 PM)
Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Tsunami Information message for Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1:45 PM
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 has occurred at approximately 12:55 PM HST in the vicinity of Kermadec Islands Region.
PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawai‘i.
ORIGIN TIME – 1255 PM HST 15 JUN 2019
COORDINATES – 31.0 SOUTH 177.4 WEST
LOCATION – KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION
MAGNITUDE – 7.4 MOMENT
Preliminary Report
Magnitude 7.4
Date-Time
15 Jun 2019 22:55:02 UTC
15 Jun 2019 10:55:02 near epicenter
15 Jun 2019 11:55:02 standard time in your timezone
Location 30.817S 178.077W
Depth 34 km
Distances
872.6 km (541.0 mi) NE of Ngunguru, New Zealand
893.0 km (553.7 mi) NE of Whangarei, New Zealand
912.8 km (565.9 mi) NNE of Whakatane, New Zealand
927.8 km (575.3 mi) NNE of Tauranga, New Zealand
938.3 km (581.8 mi) NE of North Shore, New Zealand